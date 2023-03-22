Lakeland PBS

Astera Health in Wadena Celebrates New Name, New Facility

Hanky HazeltonMar. 22 2023

Astera Health, formerly known as Tri-County Health Care, recently hosted a grand opening for their new facility in Wadena. After nine long years and various setbacks, Astera Health was able to give the public a sneak preview of the building and all it has to offer.

The new state-of-the-art facility is roughly the same size as its old hospital. But while the previous building was designed 50 years ago for primarily impatient care, the new health care center was built specifically to accommodate outpatient services. The old building is also landlocked, which made it difficult for them to grow and expand.

Astera Health says the services provided at the new hospital will be the same as Tri-County Health, but the difference now will be the experience, which will include more space and an updated cafeteria.

Astera Health’s official move-in date is Friday, March 24th.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Hanky Hazelton

Related Posts

Essentia-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd Named As Top 100 Rural Hospital in US

Nurses at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center Reach Tentative Contract Agreement

Crow Wing County Jail Hosts Business After Hours Event for Brainerd Chamber

Tri-County Health Care Expands Its Midwife Services in Wadena

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.