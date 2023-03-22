Astera Health in Wadena Celebrates New Name, New Facility

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Astera Health, formerly known as Tri-County Health Care, recently hosted a grand opening for their new facility in Wadena. After nine long years and various setbacks, Astera Health was able to give the public a sneak preview of the building and all it has to offer.

The new state-of-the-art facility is roughly the same size as its old hospital. But while the previous building was designed 50 years ago for primarily impatient care, the new health care center was built specifically to accommodate outpatient services. The old building is also landlocked, which made it difficult for them to grow and expand.

Astera Health says the services provided at the new hospital will be the same as Tri-County Health, but the difference now will be the experience, which will include more space and an updated cafeteria.

Astera Health’s official move-in date is Friday, March 24th.

