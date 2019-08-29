Lakeland PBS
Assistant Director of Greater Bemidji Will Assist Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce In Transition

Aug. 29 2019

Former Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce Director Deb Pfaff announced her resignation in order to pursue opportunities outside of the Chamber.

According to a release from Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce starting immediately Erin Echternach, Assistant Director of Greater Bemidji will be assisting the chamber on behalf of the Bemidji Alliance to ensure a smooth transition.

Echternach’s previous experience with the chamber makes her suited to provide support to chamber staff and the board of directors, according to a release from the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce.

As the chamber is currently looking to fill the director role, Echternach and Kristine Bommersbach, the Assistant Director of Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce, will be the main points of contact for committees and members.

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

