Arraignment Delayed For Man Expected To Be Charged In Double Homicide

A court appearance has been delayed for a man expected to be charged in a double homicide that happened near Bemidji.

Earlier this week, Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson announced that second-degree murder charges will be filed against Darren Stebe for the killing of Adam Thorpe and Jason McDonough last January. Stebe was expected to be arraigned today, but that has been delayed.

Daniel Lunde was charged yesterday with two counts of aiding an offender for allegedly helping Stebe move the two bodies and burn them in a pit.