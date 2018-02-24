DONATE

Armed Standoff In Grand Rapids Ends Peacefully

Nathan Green
Feb. 23 2018
An armed standoff in Grand Rapids ended peacefully early Thursday morning.

Shortly after 12 AM, Grand Rapids Police Officers and Itasca County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a mobile home in the 600 block of 14th Avenue SW in Grand Rapids. The home was occupied by a mother, her 15-year-old daughter, and a 47-year-old man from Grand Rapids who was visiting the mother and daughter. The person that contacted the police was concerned for the welfare of this man.

Once they arrived, officers and deputies say the occupants of the mobile home did not cooperate and would not allow the officers inside to check on the man. Through a window, officers saw the man brandishing a handgun. Officers set up a perimeter around the mobile home and tried without success to contact the people in the home. That’s when the Itasca County and St. Louis County SWAT teams were called for assistance. Officers and deputies were finally able to convince the teenage daughter to come to the door, and she was removed from the mobile home.

At about 4 AM, officers and deputies entered the mobile home and took the man into custody without incident. He is currently being held in the Itasca County Jail pending charging review by the Itasca County Attorney.

