Annual Bemidji Coats For The Community Distribution Being Held October 5

Winter is just around the corner, and volunteers are setting up for the annual “Coats for the Community” coat drive today, October 5, at First Lutheran Church in Bemidji.

Winter accessories and coats will be distributed tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There are over 5,000 cold weather items. Any person is welcome to come to the coat drive and collect winter items.

“We have men’s, women’s, children’s items. It’s not just coats, there’s snow pants, boots, mittens, hats, even clothing, warm clothing for the winter as well,” said United Way of Bemidji Area Executive Director Danae Alamano.

The drive is one of United Way’s community impact initiatives.