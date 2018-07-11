Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

American Red Cross Issues Urgent Call For Blood Donors

Rachel Johnson
Jul. 11 2018
Leave a Comment

The American Red Cross escalated its call for blood donors after the previous holiday week prompted much fewer people to donate blood. Eligible donors of all types are needed, but especially those with type-O blood.

More than 550 fewer blood drives were organized last week than during a typical week. This could equate to as many as 15,000 fewer donations than needed, causing donations to be used faster than they come in.

“It’s the gift of life. It’s perhaps the number one gift of life that you can give, that we all have, said Sharon Rosburg, the Coordinator for the Red Cross Blood Drive at Immaculate Heart Church in Crosslake. “Even though for some people it’s not so easy to, you know, different deferral kind of issues, but for those who can, it’s wonderful that they give that gift of life.”

The Immaculate Heart Catholic Church in Crosslake hosted their blood drive at just the right time.

“We’ve been doing a blood drive here the Wednesday after the Fourth of July for many, many years,” Rosburg added.

The Red Cross makes it easy to donate blood. You can schedule an appointment ahead of time by using their free Red Cross Blood Donor app or by visiting RedCrossBlood.org.

“You know, I just give blood usually about four times a year. I started when my parents kind of instilled into me to save lives and help people out,” explained Dawn Maucieri, who was there giving blood.

The blood donation process takes about an hour from the time you arrive to the time you leave. The donation itself takes about eight to ten minutes.

“I just was talking and they said four percent of people give blood. I’m like, that is just crazy to me. I just think it’s something everybody that is able to should do to help people,” added Maucieri.

Upcoming blood drives are being held in Pequot Lakes on July 13 at The Pequot Lakes High School and in Brainerd on July 27 at the First Lutheran Church. To find upcoming blood drives near you, visit https://www.redcross.org/give-blood.

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Updated: Divers Find Body of Missing Swimmer In Adney Lake

Extensive Damage To Crosslake Businesses Due To Fire

Common Goods Store in Crosslake Gets a Makeover

DNR Seeks Public Comment on Expanded Use of Crosslake Game Refuge

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Sandra J. Tarnelli said

Excellent reporting by report by Anthony Scott... Read More

henry said

great... Read More

Mk said

... Read More

Chuck and Gail Mueller said

Bravo David! You don't choose depression, but you can choose to get help and re... Read More

Latest Story

Red Lake Falls Woman Accused Of Killing Infant Makes First Court Appearance

Posted on Jul. 12 2018

Latest Stories

Red Lake Falls Woman Accused Of Killing Infant Makes First Court Appearance

Posted on Jul. 12 2018

Friends of the Carnegie Optimistic About Bids For Renovations

Posted on Jul. 12 2018

Golf Tips: Greenside Bunkers

Posted on Jul. 11 2018

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Couscous Salad

Posted on Jul. 11 2018

Famous Willie Walleye Monument Replaced In Baudette

Posted on Jul. 11 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.