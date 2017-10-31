Alcohol Involved In Two Vehicle Crash That Injured Five

After a two vehicle crash Saturday evening, five people were sent to the hospital.

The crash happened Saturday evening at the intersection of Highway 71 and Lakewood Drive near the Beltrami County Fairgrounds.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Ford Expedition was traveling northbound on Highway 71 when it struck an eastbound Ford pickup that had entered into the intersection without yielding to the Expedition.

The driver of the Expedition, Johnathan Craig Macarthur, 46, of Warroad along with six other passengers sustained either non-life threatening injuries or no injuries at all.

The driver of the 2003 Ford Pickup, Keith Duane Dahl, 49, of Bemidji sustained non-life threatening injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol says that alcohol was involved.

Dahl’s passenger, Britney Faye Givens sustained non-injuries from the crash.

Those who were injured were all transported to Sanford Health in Bemidji.