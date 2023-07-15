Lakeland PBS

Aitkin Man Airlifted to Hospital After Motorcycle Crash Near Ironton

Lakeland News — Jul. 14 2023

A 54-year-old Aitkin man was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital following a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon.

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, Jason Pierce was eastbound on County Road 12 about two miles south of Ironton, in Irondale Township, when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed east of the intersection with Wood Land Road.

The release indicated Pierce was the only person on the motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet. He suffered various injuries, including a head injury, and was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale.

