Aitkin County Approves Three Bids for Bridge Projects in 2024

The Aitkin County Board approved three bids for bridge projects where construction is expected to begin in June or July of 2024. The most expensive project will replace the bridge on County Road 5 over the Willow River. The three projects in total will cost a little over $1.8 million, with the bridge on County Road 5 accounting for more than $1 million.

Two projects will replace the timber-made bridges with three-span concrete structures. The remaining project will consist of constructing a concrete box culvert.

The timber structures came to the end of their lifespan and the county feels the concrete structures will last for decades to come. The box culvert project can be finished in as quickly as two weeks, but the complete bridge replacements will take anywhere from 14-16 weeks to complete.

