Lakeland PBS

Aitkin County Approves Three Bids for Bridge Projects in 2024

Sammy HolladayDec. 28 2023

The Aitkin County Board approved three bids for bridge projects where construction is expected to begin in June or July of 2024. The most expensive project will replace the bridge on County Road 5 over the Willow River. The three projects in total will cost a little over $1.8 million, with the bridge on County Road 5 accounting for more than $1 million.

Two projects will replace the timber-made bridges with three-span concrete structures. The remaining project will consist of constructing a concrete box culvert.

The timber structures came to the end of their lifespan and the county feels the concrete structures will last for decades to come. The box culvert project can be finished in as quickly as two weeks, but the complete bridge replacements will take anywhere from 14-16 weeks to complete.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Sammy Holladay

Related Posts

Serious Injuries Reported in Motor Vehicle Crash in Hackensack

Highway 71 South Of Bemidji Near Kabekona Now Open To Traffic

Highway 71 Detour South Of Bemidji To Begin June 3rd

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.