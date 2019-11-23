Lakeland PBS

African Children’s Choir Performs At Faith Lutheran Church In Staples

Chaz MootzNov. 22 2019

The African Children’s Choir performed at Faith Lutheran Church in Staples earlier this evening. The group is a nonprofit humanitarian and relief organization dedicated to helping Africa’s most vulnerable children.

The church was filled with standing-room-only as community members enjoyed the choir sing children’s songs along with spiritual and gospel favorites. Music for Life is the parent organization of the choir and has educated over 52,000 children and impacted the lives of over 100,000 people through its relief and development programs. Providing children with an opportunity for education is one of the most important aspects of the African children’s choir.

“Once they are apart of the choir their education is sponsored all the way through post-secondary education, so if they would like to go to a university of a trade-school, their education is sponsored,” said African Children’s Choir Tour Leader Jade Powers.

“It’s so much more than entertainment when you come, the children are so full of life and joy and hope and it kind of just exudes out of them as they perform and so the people leave with a renewed sense of hope, or joy, or just a different view on life when they leave, so it’s something profound that happens in our different shows we do across the country,” said Powers.

The African Children’s Choir will be performing in Marshall, Minnesota tomorrow night before they go out to South Dakota next week.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chaz Mootz

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Young Authors Conference at CLC Lets Aspiring Writers Learn From MN Authors

Lakewood Health System Hosting Free Seminar On Orthopedic Health

Northwoods Adventure: Lakewood Mini-Duathlon Gives Locals An Opportunity To Stay Active

Man Injured In One-Vehicle Rollover North Of Staples

Latest Stories

Bemidji Pickleball Association Hosting Sunday Morning Pickleball Sessions

Posted on Nov. 22 2019

Polaris Names Choi As Interim CEO

Posted on Nov. 22 2019

Nisswa Chamber Board Of Directors Seeking New President

Posted on Nov. 22 2019

Free Admission To Minnesota State Parks And Recreation Areas Day After Thanksgiving

Posted on Nov. 22 2019

BSU Men's Hockey Taking on Struggling Chargers

Posted on Nov. 22 2019

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.