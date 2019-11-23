African Children’s Choir Performs At Faith Lutheran Church In Staples

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The African Children’s Choir performed at Faith Lutheran Church in Staples earlier this evening. The group is a nonprofit humanitarian and relief organization dedicated to helping Africa’s most vulnerable children.

The church was filled with standing-room-only as community members enjoyed the choir sing children’s songs along with spiritual and gospel favorites. Music for Life is the parent organization of the choir and has educated over 52,000 children and impacted the lives of over 100,000 people through its relief and development programs. Providing children with an opportunity for education is one of the most important aspects of the African children’s choir.

“Once they are apart of the choir their education is sponsored all the way through post-secondary education, so if they would like to go to a university of a trade-school, their education is sponsored,” said African Children’s Choir Tour Leader Jade Powers.

“It’s so much more than entertainment when you come, the children are so full of life and joy and hope and it kind of just exudes out of them as they perform and so the people leave with a renewed sense of hope, or joy, or just a different view on life when they leave, so it’s something profound that happens in our different shows we do across the country,” said Powers.

The African Children’s Choir will be performing in Marshall, Minnesota tomorrow night before they go out to South Dakota next week.

