8th Loop the Lake Festival in Bemidji Set for Saturday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bemidji’s Loop the Lake Festival will return for its 8th iteration on Saturday. Hosted by Bike Bemidji, and with the help of sponsors and volunteers, this event aims to highlight the benefits of biking for everyone, regardless of age or experience.

The festival returns fully in-person after being cancelled due to COVID-19 in 2020 and only held virtually in 2021. The entire trail around Lake Bemidji measures 17 miles and starts at Nymore Beach House.

Rest stops with music and food will be set up for people to enjoy with nine stops in total. Bike Bemidji wants to emphasize the family aspect of the event. They are hoping these will be enough for the expected 900 cyclists.

Barricades on County Road 20’s eastbound lane will also be in place to protect both cyclists and motorists. People are encouraged to only use bikes, which includes electric-assisted bicycles or e-bikes, as long as they are safe and follow proper traffic laws.

There is no definite start time, but Bike Bemidji anticipates people to leave between 7 AM and 10 AM.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today