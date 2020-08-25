717 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 New Deaths Reported Monday in Minnesota

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Minnesota has surpassed 70,000 cases of COVID-19 today as the Minnesota Department of Health reported 717 new coronavirus cases and four new deaths from the virus. There are currently 310 people hospitalized because of the virus, with 135 of them in ICU.

The 717 new cases came from 12,296 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.8%. Health officials say the state’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate remains at 4.9%, the same as last Monday. The goal is to keep that average below 5%.

It has been one month now since the Governor’s mandatory mask mandate took effect in the state, and health officials feel the mandate has helped.

In the Lakeland viewing are, the state reported 20 new cases in the following counties:

Beltrami County – 4

Cass County – 2

Crow Wing County – 2

Hubbard County – 1

Itasca County – 3

Mille Lacs County – 2

Roseau County – 1

Todd County – 1

Wadena County – 4

