6,780 New COVID-19 Cases, 48 Deaths Reported Thursday in MN
The state today reported 48 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 6,780 new coronavirus cases.
There were three deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:
- Two people from Crow Wing County, both between the ages of 70 and 74
- One person from Morrison County between the ages of 65 and 69
The seven-day average for case positivity remains at 8.7%.
There are currently 1,318 people hospitalized for COVID-19, with 308 of those in ICU beds. This is down from one week ago, when 1,421 were hospitalized and 342 were in ICU beds.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 155 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 1
- Beltrami – 38
- Cass – 10
- Clearwater – 1
- Crow Wing – 28
- Hubbard – 4
- Itasca – 21
- Koochiching – 8
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Mahnomen – 2
- Mille Lacs – 13
- Morrison – 15
- Polk – 2
- Roseau – 4
- Todd – 6
- Wadena – 1
