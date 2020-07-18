669 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 New Deaths Reported in MN on Friday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Minnesota health officials announced 669 new COVID-19 cases today as well as seven new deaths from the virus.

The 669 new cases came from a total of 14,671 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.5%, which is up 0.4% since yesterday. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity reported today remained about the same as Monday at 4.7%

The seven deaths reported today included five people from congregate care. That’s 14 straight days of single-digit deaths and 24 of the last 26 days with single-digit deaths.

Hospitalization rates remain at some of their lowest since mid-April. 252 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, up three from yesterday. 110 of those hospitalized are in ICU, which is 70 fewer than a month ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 33 new cases in the following counties:

Beltrami County – 12

Cass County – 2

Clearwater County – 1

Crow Wing County – 5

Itasca County – 5

Koochiching County – 2

Mahnomen County – 1

Mille Lacs County – 1

Polk County – 3

Roseau County – 1

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today