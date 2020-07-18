669 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 New Deaths Reported in MN on Friday
Minnesota health officials announced 669 new COVID-19 cases today as well as seven new deaths from the virus.
The 669 new cases came from a total of 14,671 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.5%, which is up 0.4% since yesterday. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity reported today remained about the same as Monday at 4.7%
The seven deaths reported today included five people from congregate care. That’s 14 straight days of single-digit deaths and 24 of the last 26 days with single-digit deaths.
Hospitalization rates remain at some of their lowest since mid-April. 252 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, up three from yesterday. 110 of those hospitalized are in ICU, which is 70 fewer than a month ago.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 33 new cases in the following counties:
- Beltrami County – 12
- Cass County – 2
- Clearwater County – 1
- Crow Wing County – 5
- Itasca County – 5
- Koochiching County – 2
- Mahnomen County – 1
- Mille Lacs County – 1
- Polk County – 3
- Roseau County – 1
