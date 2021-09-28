Lakeland PBS

6,203 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 Deaths Reported Tuesday in MN

Lakeland News — Sep. 28 2021

The state today reported 11 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 6,203 new coronavirus cases. Because the state no longer reports data on the weekend, today’s numbers represent data from Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

None of the deaths in today’s report were in the Lakeland viewing area.

The new cases came from 100,025 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.2%. With those new cases, Minnesota has now surpassed 700,000 test-confirmed coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 609 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 17
  • Beltrami – 44
  • Cass – 57
  • Clearwater – 18
  • Crow Wing – 112
  • Hubbard – 20
  • Itasca – 76
  • Koochiching – 31
  • Lake of the Woods – 3
  • Mahnomen – 9
  • Mille Lacs – 29
  • Morrison – 59
  • Polk – 40
  • Roseau – 11
  • Todd – 45
  • Wadena – 38

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

