Minnesota coronavirus cases top 700K; ICU cases dip to 197

Emma HudziakSep. 28 2021

Minnesota’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has topped the 700,000 mark, according to data released Tuesday, while the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care at Minnesota hospitals fell below 200 for the first time in two weeks.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 6,203 new cases to raise the state’s total to 706,158, though the numbers understate the full impact of the disease because they include only laboratory confirmed cases. The state also recorded 11 new deaths to raise the state’s cumulative toll to 8,109. Minnesota surpassed 8,000 deaths last Wednesday.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care fell to 196, the lowest since 190 on Sept. 12, with a total of 767 people hospitalized amid the surge in cases caused by the delta variant.

Minnesota health officials have been tracking a spike in COVID-19 cases in schools since students began returning several weeks ago. The hundreds of new cases a week have forced some districts to make changes, including switching to distance learning or imposing mask mandates.

