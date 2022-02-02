59 New COVID-19 Deaths, 3,916 New Cases Reported Wednesday in MN
The state today reported 59 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 3,916 new coronavirus cases.
There were four deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 80 and 84
- One person from Hubbard County between the ages of 70 and 74
- One person from Morrison County between the ages of 40 and 44
- One person from Wadena County between the ages of 85 and 89
The seven-day rolling average for case positivity continues to decline and is now at 20.6%, down from 21.0% yesterday. Case growth is at 165.9 new cases per 100,000 people, down from 170.9 per 100,000 yesterday.
There are currently 1,366 people hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 193 from a week ago. 204 ICU beds are in use, a decrease of 23 from a week ago.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 174 cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 3
- Beltrami – 6
- Cass – 14
- Clearwater – 7
- Crow Wing – 34
- Hubbard – 6
- Itasca – 19
- Koochiching – 4
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Mahnomen – 7
- Mille Lacs – 17
- Morrison – 19
- Polk – 15
- Roseau – 3
- Todd – 12
- Wadena – 7
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.