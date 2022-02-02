Lakeland PBS

59 New COVID-19 Deaths, 3,916 New Cases Reported Wednesday in MN

Lakeland News — Feb. 2 2022

The state today reported 59 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 3,916 new coronavirus cases.

There were four deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 80 and 84
  • One person from Hubbard County between the ages of 70 and 74
  • One person from Morrison County between the ages of 40 and 44
  • One person from Wadena County between the ages of 85 and 89

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity continues to decline and is now at 20.6%, down from 21.0% yesterday. Case growth is at 165.9 new cases per 100,000 people, down from 170.9 per 100,000 yesterday.

There are currently 1,366 people hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 193 from a week ago. 204 ICU beds are in use, a decrease of 23 from a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 174 cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 3
  • Beltrami – 6
  • Cass – 14
  • Clearwater – 7
  • Crow Wing – 34
  • Hubbard – 6
  • Itasca – 19
  • Koochiching – 4
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mahnomen – 7
  • Mille Lacs – 17
  • Morrison – 19
  • Polk – 15
  • Roseau – 3
  • Todd – 12
  • Wadena – 7

By — Lakeland News

