59 New COVID-19 Deaths, 3,916 New Cases Reported Wednesday in MN

The state today reported 59 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 3,916 new coronavirus cases.

There were four deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 80 and 84

One person from Hubbard County between the ages of 70 and 74

One person from Morrison County between the ages of 40 and 44

One person from Wadena County between the ages of 85 and 89

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity continues to decline and is now at 20.6%, down from 21.0% yesterday. Case growth is at 165.9 new cases per 100,000 people, down from 170.9 per 100,000 yesterday.

There are currently 1,366 people hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 193 from a week ago. 204 ICU beds are in use, a decrease of 23 from a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 174 cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 3

Beltrami – 6

Cass – 14

Clearwater – 7

Crow Wing – 34

Hubbard – 6

Itasca – 19

Koochiching – 4

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mahnomen – 7

Mille Lacs – 17

Morrison – 19

Polk – 15

Roseau – 3

Todd – 12

Wadena – 7

