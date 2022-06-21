49th Annual Camp Golf Classic Held to Benefit Confidence Learning Center

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A regular event to benefit Confidence Learning Center in Brainerd was held Friday at The Classic at Madden’s on Gull Lake.

Confidence Learning Center serves an average of 10,000 or more campers year-round from Minnesota and other parts of the Midwest with cognitive and developmental disabilities. On June 17th, they held their 49th annual Camp Golf Classic at Madden’s on Gull Lake.

The tournament event was made up of teams of four. Men and women golfed to raise money for the programs and campers at Confidence Learning Center.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today