Lakeland PBS

49th Annual Camp Golf Classic Held to Benefit Confidence Learning Center

Hanky HazeltonJun. 20 2022

A regular event to benefit Confidence Learning Center in Brainerd was held Friday at The Classic at Madden’s on Gull Lake.

Confidence Learning Center serves an average of 10,000 or more campers year-round from Minnesota and other parts of the Midwest with cognitive and developmental disabilities. On June 17th, they held their 49th annual Camp Golf Classic at Madden’s on Gull Lake.

The tournament event was made up of teams of four. Men and women golfed to raise money for the programs and campers at Confidence Learning Center.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Hanky Hazelton

Related Posts

49th Annual Camp Golf Classic

Nameless Coalition in Bemidji Hosts Fundraiser for New Day Center

Annual Woodtick Races Take Off in Cuyuna

Minnesota DNR Partners with Libraries to Offer Free State Park Passes

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.