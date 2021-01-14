43 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 1,598 New Cases Reported Thursday
Minnesota reported 43 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,598 new coronavirus cases today.
The deaths included two people from the Lakeland viewing area:
- One person from Itasca County aged 90-94
- One person from Wadena County aged 80-84
The new cases came from 36,678 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.3%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 130 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 3
- Beltrami – 10
- Cass – 16
- Clearwater – 1
- Crow Wing – 23
- Hubbard – 14
- Itasca – 18
- Koochiching – 4
- Lake of the Woods – 2
- Mahnomen – 1
- Mille Lacs – 3
- Morrison – 14
- Polk – 8
- Roseau – 7
- Todd – 3
- Wadena – 3
