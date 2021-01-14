Lakeland PBS

43 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 1,598 New Cases Reported Thursday

Betsy Melin — Jan. 14 2021

Minnesota reported 43 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,598 new coronavirus cases today.

The deaths included two people from the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One person from Itasca County aged 90-94
  • One person from Wadena County aged 80-84

The new cases came from 36,678 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.3%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 130 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 3
  • Beltrami – 10
  • Cass – 16
  • Clearwater – 1
  • Crow Wing – 23
  • Hubbard – 14
  • Itasca – 18
  • Koochiching – 4
  • Lake of the Woods – 2
  • Mahnomen – 1
  • Mille Lacs – 3
  • Morrison – 14
  • Polk – 8
  • Roseau – 7
  • Todd – 3
  • Wadena – 3

