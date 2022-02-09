Lakeland PBS

40 New COVID-19 Deaths, 3,833 New Cases Reported Wednesday in MN

Lakeland News — Feb. 9 2022

The state today reported 40 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 3,833 new coronavirus cases.

There were three deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • Two people from Beltrami County, one between the ages of 80 and 84 and the other between the ages of 85 and 89
  • One person from Mille Lacs County between the ages of 75 and 79

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is at 14.3%, down from 18.4% the week before. Case growth has dropped to 79.3 new cases per 100,000 people, down from 139.7 cases per 100,000 the week before.

There are currently 1,161 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Minnesota, a decrease of 202 from a week ago. 179 ICU beds are in use, a decrease of 24 from a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 257 new cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 1
  • Beltrami – 26
  • Cass – 24
  • Clearwater – 4
  • Crow Wing – 59
  • Hubbard – 12
  • Itasca – 25
  • Koochiching – 5
  • Lake of the Woods – 2
  • Mahnomen – 33
  • Mille Lacs – 7
  • Morrison – 20
  • Polk – 20
  • Roseau – 2
  • Todd – 9
  • Wadena – 8

