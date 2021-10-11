29-Year-Old Man Faces Murder Charge for Shooting Death of Woman at Cozy Bay Resort

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

29-year old Cameron Jay Moser was charged on Monday in Crow Wing County District Court with felony second-degree murder with intent but not premeditation in connection with the shooting death of Bethany Anne Bernatsky on Thursday, October 7 at Cozy Bay Resort.

According to the criminal complaint, on October 7 at approximately 11:04 PM, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Cozy Bay Resort regarding a report of a shooting complaint.

Responding law enforcement located the suspect across the street from the Cozy Bay Resort, near the Mollie Lake RV park. The suspect was carrying a rifle and also in possession of a handgun.

While on scene, law enforcement officers had verbal contact with Moser for approximately 90 minutes, during which time Moser was in physical control of both an “AR” style rifle and a silver revolver, having both firearms in his hands while speaking to law enforcement.

According to the complaint, Moser made his way back to the east side of County Road 4 just to the south of the cabins located at Cozy Bay Resort.

At 12:50 AM, Moser was taken into custody.

After Moser was taken into custody, members of the Crow Wing County Tactical Response team went to check the cabins near the location of the original shooting complaint.

An investigator approached the door and noticed the door was open which lead into a small hallway. The investigator saw an individual laying face-down on the floor at the end of the hallway with a a large pool of blood underneath the individual’s head.

The investigator also saw two bullet holes in a second entry door that opened up on to a deck on the south side of the residence.

Bernatsky was pronounced dead on scene. Her body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Officer for an autopsy. Bernatsky was identified through a tattoo on her body that was known by a family member.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the manner of death was a homicide and the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds. Bernatsky suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her body, including one to her head.

The criminal complaint said Moser had familiarity with the Cozy Bay Resort as he used to have a relationship with the previous owner’s daughter, and he was at Mollie Lake RV Park asking about her the previous week.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today