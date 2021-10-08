Lakeland PBS

Woman Found Dead From Apparent Gunshot Wound After Crow Wing Co. Standoff

Chris BurnsOct. 8 2021

The Crow Wing County Tactical Response Team found a woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound in a cabin in Lake Edward Township yesterday, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:04 PM on October 7, the Crow Wing County Dispatch center received a shooting complaint near 23684 County Road 4 in Lake Edward Township. It was reported that several gunshots were heard near the address. Deputies and other officers responded to find an adult man armed with two guns, a rifle and a handgun.

The releases says deputies negotiated for nearly two hours and eventually convinced the suspect to put his weapons down in a safe location. Law enforcement then took the man into custody.

The Crow Wing County Tactical Response Team continued searching the property where the shooting complaint was reported and found an adult woman dead inside a cabin from an apparent gunshot wound.

The incident is still under investigation. The parties’ names will not be released until the next of kin have been notified.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Chris Burns

