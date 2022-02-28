Lakeland PBS

28 New COVID-19 Deaths, 1,122 New Cases Reported Monday in MN

Lakeland News — Feb. 28 2022

The state of Minnesota today reported 28 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,122 new coronavirus cases.

There were two deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One person from Morrison County between the ages of 70 and 74
  • One person from Polk County between the ages of 75 and 79

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity has now dropped to 6.6%, down from 9.1% the week prior. Case growth is at 23.3 new cases per 100,000 people, down from 40.0 cases per 100,000 the week before.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to decline in Minnesota, and there are now 557 hospitalized in the state, down by 190 from the week before. Back on the first day of February, there were 1,363 people hospitalized. 81 ICU beds are in use, down by 36 from the week before and the lowest number since August 2nd of last year.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 123 new cases reported in the following counties:

  • Beltrami – 8
  • Cass – 12
  • Crow Wing – 13
  • Hubbard – 8
  • Itasca – 13
  • Koochiching – 8
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mahnomen – 3
  • Mille Lacs – 13
  • Morrison – 8
  • Polk – 20
  • Roseau – 3
  • Todd – 5
  • Wadena – 8

