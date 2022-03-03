Lakeland PBS

21 New COVID-19 Deaths, 591 New Cases Reported Wednesday in MN

Lakeland News — Mar. 2 2022

The state of Minnesota today reported 21 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 591 new coronavirus cases.

There were two deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One person from Beltrami County between the ages of 85 and 89
  • One person from Cass County between the ages of 70 and 74

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is now down to 5.4%, compared to 7.5% the week before. Case growth is at 17.1 new cases per 100,000 people, down from 30.2 cases per 100,000 the week before.

There are currently 501 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Minnesota, a decease of 123 from a week ago. 70 ICU beds are in use, a decrease of 28 from a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 48 new cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 1
  • Beltrami – 4
  • Cass – 4
  • Clearwater – 1
  • Crow Wing – 4
  • Hubbard – 4
  • Itasca – 9
  • Koochiching – 2
  • Mille Lacs – 2
  • Morrison – 3
  • Polk – 9
  • Todd – 4
  • Wadena – 1

By — Lakeland News

