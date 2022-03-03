21 New COVID-19 Deaths, 591 New Cases Reported Wednesday in MN
The state of Minnesota today reported 21 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 591 new coronavirus cases.
There were two deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One person from Beltrami County between the ages of 85 and 89
- One person from Cass County between the ages of 70 and 74
The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is now down to 5.4%, compared to 7.5% the week before. Case growth is at 17.1 new cases per 100,000 people, down from 30.2 cases per 100,000 the week before.
There are currently 501 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Minnesota, a decease of 123 from a week ago. 70 ICU beds are in use, a decrease of 28 from a week ago.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 48 new cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 1
- Beltrami – 4
- Cass – 4
- Clearwater – 1
- Crow Wing – 4
- Hubbard – 4
- Itasca – 9
- Koochiching – 2
- Mille Lacs – 2
- Morrison – 3
- Polk – 9
- Todd – 4
- Wadena – 1
