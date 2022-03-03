21 New COVID-19 Deaths, 591 New Cases Reported Wednesday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state of Minnesota today reported 21 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 591 new coronavirus cases.

There were two deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

One person from Beltrami County between the ages of 85 and 89

One person from Cass County between the ages of 70 and 74

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is now down to 5.4%, compared to 7.5% the week before. Case growth is at 17.1 new cases per 100,000 people, down from 30.2 cases per 100,000 the week before.

There are currently 501 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Minnesota, a decease of 123 from a week ago. 70 ICU beds are in use, a decrease of 28 from a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 48 new cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 1

Beltrami – 4

Cass – 4

Clearwater – 1

Crow Wing – 4

Hubbard – 4

Itasca – 9

Koochiching – 2

Mille Lacs – 2

Morrison – 3

Polk – 9

Todd – 4

Wadena – 1

