1st Boardwalk Mini Golf Classic Raises Over $22,000 for Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Fundraising for a new building for Bemidji’s Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter got a big boost recently.

$22,200 was raised during the Boardwalk Mini Golf & Snack Shack’s first annual “Boardwalk Mini Golf Classic.” More than 100 golfers took part in the fundraising event to support and advance the construction of a new facility for Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter.

Organizers are already planning the 2nd annual Classic, which is scheduled to take place on Friday, June 14th next year.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today