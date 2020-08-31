Lakeland PBS

19-Year-Old Man Sent to the Hospital Following Bemidji Shooting

Brad Hamilton — Aug. 31 2020

Bemidji Police Officers and Beltrami County Deputies believe a 19-year-old was shot multiple times due to an escalated verbal altercation between another male suspect early Saturday morning.

According to a release from Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin, detectives responded to 2830 Ridgeway Avenue on a report of numerous gunshots. The suspect arrived at the location with what appeared to be a gold or silver Cadillac four-door sedan and was wearing a tan plaid short sleeve shirt, block shorts, and a red and black baseball cap. After the shooting, the suspect fled the area in the Cadillac with an unknown driver and should be considered armed and dangerous. A second male wearing a red sweatshirt was also present prior to the shooting.

According to the report, the 19-year-old did not cooperate with detectives or give any information related to the shooting.

If you have information about these crimes you can report it and stay anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at their website www.CrimeStoppersMn.org

