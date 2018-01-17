$18,000, Drugs & Guns Seized In Red Lake
On Sunday, four people were arrested after authorities seized drugs, guns, and $18,000 cash in Red Lake.
According to a Facebook post by the Red Lake Police Department, authorities executed a drug related search warrant at a Red Lake residence where officers located methamphetamine, prescription pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia along with miscellaneous items associated with drug sales. Officers also located children in the residence during the execution of the search warrant.
Officers confiscated over $18,000.00 cash and seized 9 firearms plus ammunition with one firearm confirmed stolen. There were also three vehicles seized and four adults arrested at the scene and all face multiple charges and are in custody at the Red Lake Detention Facility.
Shannon Rose Rudolph-Lasley, 56,-unlawful sale of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct and child endangerment
Lukas Paul Rudolph, 21,-unlawful sale of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, destruction of evidence, receiving stolen property and child endangerment
Scott Lee Pemberton Jr., 35,-unlawful sale of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, obstructing legal process and child endangerment
Shirley Izaboo Bell Cook, 24,- unlawful sale of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, felony extradition and child endangerment
The Red Lake Police Department says that many of these drug dealers would not be caught without the publics assistance, and ask to please keep up the good work on working with us to systematically eliminate those who prey on addicted family members and please continue to get your loved ones the help they need and turn in those who are responsible.
The Red Lake Police Department says to call 679-3313 to make an anonymous call if you would like to report drug activity.
