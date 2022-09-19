Lakeland PBS

17-Year-Old Cass Co. Boy Dies in Alcohol-Related Crash

Mary BalstadSep. 19 2022

A 17-year-old boy died after being ejected from his vehicle in a rollover accident.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, on Sunday, September 18th the victim was traveling westbound on Highway 200 east of Remer. While driving, the victim reportedly straightened out in a slight curve and went off the road to the right. His 2003 Buick Century struck the approaching road and went airborne. The vehicle then landed sideways and rolled. Due to the driver not wearing a seat belt, he was ejected from the vehicle.

The report states that alcohol was involved. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Road conditions were wet.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office assisted on the scene.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Drugs Seized, Cass County Woman Arrested During Traffic Stop

Two-Vehicle Crash Involving Tractor Kills Todd County Woman

One Dead in Itasca County Motorcycle Crash

One Arrested After Road Rage Shooting in Stearns County

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.