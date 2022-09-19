17-Year-Old Cass Co. Boy Dies in Alcohol-Related Crash
A 17-year-old boy died after being ejected from his vehicle in a rollover accident.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, on Sunday, September 18th the victim was traveling westbound on Highway 200 east of Remer. While driving, the victim reportedly straightened out in a slight curve and went off the road to the right. His 2003 Buick Century struck the approaching road and went airborne. The vehicle then landed sideways and rolled. Due to the driver not wearing a seat belt, he was ejected from the vehicle.
The report states that alcohol was involved. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Road conditions were wet.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office assisted on the scene.
