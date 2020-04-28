Lakeland PBS

Update: 11-Year-Old Boy Missing Near Ironton Found Safe

Dennis WeimannApr. 28 2020

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office has located an 11-year-old boy who went missing near Ironton today.

Sheriff Scott Goddard tells Lakeland News Isaiah Ringhand was in good health when he was located this evening near his home.

“We’re very thankful. It’s not very often that you see a good outcome when you have this many hours into a search,” said Goddard.

A search for Ringhand was conducted today after the boy was last seen at his home late in the morning of April 28, 2020. The Brainerd Dispatch reports the boy has mental health challenges and left the home to cool off after a family argument.

Search crews including K-9, drones, mounted patrol, and fire department personnel searched the wooded area around his home. Sheriff’s Office officials weren’t sure at the time which direction he was headed.

