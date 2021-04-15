11 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 2,736 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Thursday
The state today reported 11 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,736 new coronavirus cases.
The deaths included two people from the Lakeland viewing area:
- A Mille Lacs County resident between the ages of 65-69
- A Polk County resident between the ages of 40-44
The new cases came from 46,409 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.9%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 191 confirmed cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 2
- Beltrami – 6
- Cass – 13
- Crow Wing – 40
- Hubbard – 7
- Itasca – 33
- Koochiching – 3
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Mahnomen – 4
- Mille Lacs – 26
- Morrison – 16
- Polk – 21
- Roseau – 7
- Todd – 7
- Wadena – 5
