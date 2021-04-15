11 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 2,736 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Thursday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 11 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,736 new coronavirus cases.

The deaths included two people from the Lakeland viewing area:

A Mille Lacs County resident between the ages of 65-69

A Polk County resident between the ages of 40-44

The new cases came from 46,409 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.9%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 191 confirmed cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 2

Beltrami – 6

Cass – 13

Crow Wing – 40

Hubbard – 7

Itasca – 33

Koochiching – 3

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mahnomen – 4

Mille Lacs – 26

Morrison – 16

Polk – 21

Roseau – 7

Todd – 7

Wadena – 5

