Lakeland PBS

11 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 2,736 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Thursday

Destiny Wiggins — Apr. 15 2021

The state today reported 11 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,736 new coronavirus cases.

The deaths included two people from the Lakeland viewing area:

  • A Mille Lacs County resident between the ages of 65-69
  • A Polk County resident between the ages of 40-44

The new cases came from 46,409 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.9%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 191 confirmed cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 2
  • Beltrami – 6
  • Cass – 13
  • Crow Wing – 40
  • Hubbard – 7
  • Itasca – 33
  • Koochiching – 3
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mahnomen – 4
  • Mille Lacs – 26
  • Morrison – 16
  • Polk – 21
  • Roseau – 7
  • Todd – 7
  • Wadena – 5

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

16 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 1,715 New Cases Reported Wednesday

Essentia Health Discusses and Debunks Myths About COVID-19 Vaccines

Kim potter mugshot

Updated: Former Brooklyn Center Officer Charged with Second-Degree Manslaughter

Minnesota Recognizing Severe Weather Awareness Week for 2021

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.