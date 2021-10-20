“100+ Women Who Care” Donate to Nonprofit Group in Brainerd Area
100+ Who Care is an alliance created to donate money to non-for-profit organizations. It was created back in 2006 in Michigan, but it has become a worldwide phenomenon that has found itself in Brainerd. Chris Burns joined more than 180 women to show what they can accomplish together.
The “100+ Women Who Care” event gathered many women together who donated $100 each or as a team to support one of three nonprofits voted on to receive the funds. This time, the winner was Pohl Children’s Foundation, which received $15,000.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.