“100+ Women Who Care” Donate to Nonprofit Group in Brainerd Area

Chris BurnsOct. 19 2021

100+ Who Care is an alliance created to donate money to non-for-profit organizations. It was created back in 2006 in Michigan, but it has become a worldwide phenomenon that has found itself in Brainerd. Chris Burns joined more than 180 women to show what they can accomplish together.

The “100+ Women Who Care” event gathered many women together who donated $100 each or as a team to support one of three nonprofits voted on to receive the funds. This time, the winner was Pohl Children’s Foundation, which received $15,000.

