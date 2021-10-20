“100+ Women Who Care” Donate to Nonprofit Group in Brainerd Area

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

100+ Who Care is an alliance created to donate money to non-for-profit organizations. It was created back in 2006 in Michigan, but it has become a worldwide phenomenon that has found itself in Brainerd. Chris Burns joined more than 180 women to show what they can accomplish together.

The “100+ Women Who Care” event gathered many women together who donated $100 each or as a team to support one of three nonprofits voted on to receive the funds. This time, the winner was Pohl Children’s Foundation, which received $15,000.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today