Weight Restrictions Starting Soon
Beginning Feb. 25 the Minnesota Department of Transportation will start spring truck weight restrictions in the north-central frost zone. Spring load restrictions are already in place in the south, southeast, central and metro frost zones.
Road restriction maps showing the locations of weight-restricted routes and those state highways open to maximum 10-ton axle weights are listed at www.mndot.gov/loadlimits.
Overweight permits for more than 80,000 pound gross vehicle weight will continue and new permits will be issued if all axle and group weights are legal. Full-summer overweight permits can be issued during the spring load restriction period only on interstate through movements.
Middle-range overweight permits become available within each frost zone when spring load restrictions are lifted. Full-summer overweight permits become available two to three weeks after spring load restrictions are lifted.
Ending dates for spring load restrictions are variable and based on how weather is affecting roadway strength.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Hi how do I get more info on having this done in clay county... Read More
Great idea to go over the stage towards people!!... Read More
Well, people need to think. That was not smart at all.... Read More
Wow Last time an under aged kid puled a knife and Bemidji cop got scared pissed... Read More