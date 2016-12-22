Warriors Setting Sights On Fourth Straight State Berth

Three straight state tournaments has changed the culture within the Red Lake Boys Basketball program. And with that changed culture has come some high expectations. Especially this season, as the Warriors chase their fourth straight Class A state berth.

To get back to state, they’re going to have to rely on their defense, anchored by seniors Rob McClain and Robert Beaulieu, who stand 6’6” and 6’7” respectively. And with threats all over the court on the offensive end, they feel they can match up with anybody because of their size and their ability to shoot from the outside.

And with a roster teeming with experience, the Warriors are confident they can make it back to state, but know it’s going to be a tough road.