Warriors Hoping To Make Next Step This Season

Of the ten players on this year’s Red Lake Girls Basketball team, only four are seniors. But that doesn’t mean the expectations for this group has changed.

The Warriors will look to their star senior guard Grace White for success this year. White led the Warriors last season averaging nearly 24 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, and three steals per game as a junior. But they say they’ll also need other players to step up in to bigger roles.

And while they know they’ll have to improve on the defensive end of the court, they say their quest for a state title begins with a new attitude. But no matter what, they say they’re all in on this season.