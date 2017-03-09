Vehicles Go Through Ice On Leech Lake

The temperatures outside may still be cold, but ice conditions on area lakes are not ideal.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says that the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received three separate reports, in three separate locations, of vehicles partially through the ice on Leech Lake on Thursday, March 8. In all three incidents, vehicles had partially gone through poor ice conditions and no injuries were reported. Last week’s extremely warm weather has continued to deteriorate ice conditions quickly on area lakes.

The Sheriff’s Office urges the following safety tips be followed when travelling on the ice:

1 – No ice should ever be considered safe.

2 – Check existing ice conditions as you travel.

3 – Check with local bait shops, resorts, gas stations and other fisherman for conditions.

4 – Consider other means of transportation than a motor vehicle. (ATV, snowmobile or foot travel are good choices)

5 – Do not travel on the lake after dark.

6 – Always notify someone of the area you are traveling in and your expected return time.

7 – Carry a cell phone.

8 – Be familiar with the lake – carry a map.

9 – If you need emergency assistance, call 911.

10 – Consider a GPS unit to help you on and off the lake.

11 – Avoid the use of alcohol.

12 – Pay attention to warning signs that are posted. Remember warning signs cannot be posted everywhere.

Sheriff Burch advises to use good common sense when thinking about or planning on traversing on the ice and to check conditions before going out to guarantee a safe and successful trip and return.