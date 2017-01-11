Two Arrests Made In Business Burglaries

Two people were arrested and jailed on Jan. 9 in connection with the burglary of a flower shop in Deer River, according to Grand Rapids Police investigator, Kevin Ott.

On Jan. 7 it was reported that businesses were burglarized and property was taken during these burglaries. During the investigation authorities determined that the suspect lived in Swatara located in Aitkin County.

Law enforcement officers from the Deer River Police Department, Grand Rapids Police Department and the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Department obtained a search warrant and located property taken during the Deer River burglary and a series of Grand Rapids business burglaries.

Aitkin County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Michael Hanson, 59, of Swatara, Minnesota, for possession of stolen property and a drug offense. Nicole Bartels, 38, of Swatara, Minnesota, was also arrested on a felony warrant out of St. Louis County for possession of a controlled substance. Both are currently being held in the Aitkin County Jail.

The investigation continues.