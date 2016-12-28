You’ll See Less Trees In Long Prairie

After Jan. 2. motorists traveling on U.S. Highway 71 and U.S. Highway 27 in Long Prairie may deal with lane closures and flaggers due to the start of a tree clearing project.

The tree clearing is in preparation for the Highway 71/Highway 27 resurfacing project expected to begin mid-summer 2017 in Long Prairie, in Todd County. When completed, the project will provide a new road surface, an upgraded traffic signal system at the intersection of Highway 71 and Todd County Road 38/Second Avenue S, and improved pedestrian accessibility throughout.

The work will occur on weekdays on good weather days through January.

There is a minimal expectation of traffic disruption because the work will take place off the highway.

Crews will clear approximately 20 trees in Long Prairie along:

Highway 27/First Avenue N from Highway 71 to Ninth Street NE

Highway 71/Lake Street from Highway 27 to Sixth Avenue S