State Champion Grand Rapids Boys Hockey Team Welcomed Home

After a police escort guided the team home, fans young and old packed the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids yesterday to welcome back their state champion boys hockey team. The Class AA state title was the first for the Thunderhawks since 1980 and the boys couldn’t have been happier to bring a banner home. And even though all the pomp and circumstance will eventually die down, this team will always be remembered by two words… State Champs.

