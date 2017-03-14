DONATE

State Champion Grand Rapids Boys Hockey Team Welcomed Home

Justin Prince
Mar. 13 2017
After a police escort guided the team home, fans young and old packed the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids yesterday to welcome back their state champion boys hockey team. The Class AA state title was the first for the Thunderhawks since 1980 and the boys couldn’t have been happier to bring a banner home. And even though all the pomp and circumstance will eventually die down, this team will always be remembered by two words… State Champs.

