Solar Energy Capability Increases In Minnesota

Haydee Clotter
Jan. 11 2017
Chisago County has more solar capacity than any other county in the state, according to Minnesota Public Radio. The state’s largest solar energy facility, the new North Star project is located in Chisago County. Last year the growth of solar energy improved.

In 1996, enough solar energy was generated to power 16 homes in Minnesota and by 2015, enough power was generated to power more than 39,000 homes, according to the Associated Press.

Solar energy projects at a Metropolitan Council wastewater treatment plant in Shakopee and the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport also boosted the state’s capacity.

Haydee Clotter
