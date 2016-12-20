Snow Footprints Lead Morrison County Deputies To Accused Burglary Suspect

Updated December 20th at 1:30 PM

Charges have been filed against a Pierz man for his involvement in string of residential burglaries. According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, charges are pending against Brandon Middendorf, 32.

A homeowner on Highway 27, between Little Falls and Pierz, called the sheriff’s office on December 19th. The caller reported that the home was burglarized and several items were mission. Responding officers found footprints in the snow leading to another residence.

Deputies were able to make contact with Middendorf, who was currently at the near by residence. Evidence found at the scene linked the man to the burglary. Several missing items were also located at two different pawn shops in St. Cloud.

It is unclear when the burglary occurred.

Middendorf was placed under arrest and admitted his involvement.

According to the Morrison County jail inmate list, he is being held on 3rd degree burglary charges.