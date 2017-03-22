DONATE

Sheriff In Jacob Wetterling Case To Retire

Haydee Clotter
Mar. 22 2017
A central Minnesota sheriff who worked to solve the decades-old kidnapping of Jacob Wetterling is hanging up his badge, according to the Associated Press.

Stearns County Sheriff John Sanner announced his retirement Tuesday. Sanner has worked for the sheriff’s office for nearly 33 years and has been sheriff for the last 14.

Sanner was among investigators who worked to find out who abducted Jacob from near his St. Joseph home in October 1989. Authorities decided to take a new look at the cold case as the 25th anniversary approached.

Danny Heinrich eventually confessed to abducting, sexually assaulting and killing the 11-year-old boy, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison on a child pornography count.

WJON-AM reports Sanner’s retirement takes effect April 17. The County Board will choose someone to fill out his term.

Judge Loses Fight In Law On Retirement Requirement

According to the Associated Press, a district judge from Moorhead has lost his legal challenge to a Minnesota law that requires judges to retire
Posted on Mar. 22 2017

