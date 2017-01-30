Protests Over Immigration Ban Continue
Hundreds gathered at the Twin Cities airport to protest President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration, according to the Associated Press.
Sunday’s demonstration at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport was one of several going on nationwide. Protesters did have a permit to demonstrate outside, but moved into the terminal around 2:15 p.m. They dispersed shortly after 3:30 p.m.
There were also arrests, two males for disobeying orders.
