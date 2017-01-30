DONATE

Protests Over Immigration Ban Continue

Haydee Clotter
Jan. 30 2017
Hundreds gathered at the Twin Cities airport to protest President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration, according to the Associated Press.

Sunday’s demonstration at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport was one of several going on nationwide. Protesters did have a permit to demonstrate outside, but moved into the terminal around 2:15 p.m. They dispersed shortly after 3:30 p.m.

There were also arrests, two males for disobeying orders.

DNR Plans To Sell Nonferrous Mineral Leases

The Department of Natural Resources plans to hold a sale of state-owned metallic mineral leases for sites in northern Minnesota. The DNR invites
Posted on Jan. 30 2017

