One Person Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash On Highway 64
A Thursday afternoon crash injures a Hastings man north of Motley on Highway 64.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol shortly after 2:00 pm, 53- year- old, Sherry Lynn Witzel, of Coon Rapids, was driving northbound on Highway 64 in a 2015 Chevrolet Express attempting to turn left onto 126th Street just north of Motley.
69- year- old, Ronald Leslie Johnson of Hastings, was driving northbound on Highway 64 in a driving a 1999 GMC Sierra and attempted to pass. He struck the Express, causing his vehicle to leave the road and hit a tree.
Johnson was taken to Lakewood Health System Hospital in Staples and was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Witzel and her passenger, 47- year- old, Tina Marie Olson, were not injured in the crash.
All three were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.
