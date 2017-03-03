DONATE

One Person Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash On Highway 64

Josh Peterson
Mar. 3 2017
A Thursday afternoon crash injures a Hastings man north of Motley on Highway 64.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol shortly after 2:00 pm, 53- year- old, Sherry Lynn Witzel, of Coon Rapids, was driving northbound on Highway 64 in a 2015 Chevrolet Express attempting to turn left onto 126th Street just north of Motley.

69- year- old, Ronald Leslie Johnson of Hastings, was driving northbound on Highway 64 in a driving a 1999 GMC Sierra and attempted to pass. He struck the Express, causing his vehicle to leave the road and hit a tree.

Johnson was taken to Lakewood Health System Hospital in Staples and was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Witzel and her passenger, 47- year- old, Tina Marie Olson, were not injured in the crash.

All three were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

