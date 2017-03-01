Northwoods Adventure: Gull Lake Frozen Fore

This past weekend, Gull Lake Events put on its annual Gull Lake Frozen Fore in Nisswa, which included events all weekend for the whole family. As our Clayton Castle tells us in this week’s Northwoods Adventure, it’s all for a good cause.

While numbers for this year aren’t in yet, last year’s Gull Lake Frozen Fore raised over $45,000 for the Confidence Learning Center and Kids Against Hunger.