No New Cases Of Chronic Wasting Disease Found

Haydee Clotter
Mar. 1 2017
The latest tests have turned up no new cases of chronic wasting disease on Minnesota deer farms, according to the Associated Press.

Due to the results quarantines were lifted on a farm near Brainerd and another one near Mountain Iron. Infected farms remain quarantined along with a farm near Dassel and one near Freeport.

The Board of Animal Health said Tuesday that tests came back negative on five deer that were sent to other farms from an infected herd in Merrifield in Crow Wing County.

Officials still don’t know how the original herd in Merrifield became infected.

Chronic wasting disease is a contagious neurological disease affecting deer, elk and moose and can be fatal.

 

