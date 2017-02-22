New Podcast Focuses On Rural Minnesota

A new morning show segment and podcast “Dig Deep” is hitting the airwaves. Northern Community Radio announced Aaron J. Brown and Chuck Marohn as hosts. he topic for February looked at the fascinating history of unions on the Iron Range and moving into who might benefit from labor unions today.

Brown is a writer, producer and college instructor living close to where he grew up. Since 2001 he’s written a column for Hibbing Daily Tribune. Marohn grew up in Brainerd and is a Professional Engineer licensed in Minnesota and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners.

Other topics of conversation will include jobs vs. work, housing, transportation and the future of small towns.

“Aaron and Chuck are the real deal. They don’t just talk about life in rural Minnesota, they live it and try to make it better. They are also a great example of how people with conservative and liberal backgrounds can communicate civilly,” said News Director Heidi Holtan. “We hope to get the community involved in Dig Deep – suggesting topics and down the road coming to live discussion events. We are also excited that not only can you hear Dig Deep on the radio, it is available as a podcast and on our website.”

Dig Deep can be heard on KAXE/KBXE the third week of every month on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays at 8:10am during National Public Radio’s Morning Edition. To listen online or to find links to the podcast go to www.kaxe.org.