MNSure Signups Hit Record High

St. Paul, MN – In a press release published by the Associated Press, officials at Minnesota’s state-run insurance exchange say more than 103,000 people signed up for health coverage in the latest enrollment period.

MNsure officials say the 103,578 signups set a record by about 15,000, even as premiums have been rising as much as 67 percent. Exchange officials say tax credits are sparing many people the worst of the hikes.

Open enrollment lasts through January. But a health insurance cost fix is still in the works at the Capitol.

Gov. Mark Dayton has called for a state-funded rebate that would cover 25 percent of monthly premiums for residents who make too much to qualify for federal subsidies. Republican leaders have a tiered relief plan to offset the premium hikes.