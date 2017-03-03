DONATE

Minnesota State Fair Announces Grandstand Entertainment

Josh Peterson
Mar. 2 2017
The Minnesota State Fair announced some big names for some big time entertainment at this years state fair.

This year the fair will welcome Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons. The Minnesota State Fair is one of the largest and best-attended expositions in the world, attracting more than 1.9 million visitors annually. Showcasing Minnesota’s finest agriculture, art and industry, the Great Minnesota Get-Together is always 12 Days of Fun Ending Labor Day. Visit mnstatefair.org for more information. The 2017 Minnesota State Fair runs Aug. 24 – Labor Day, Sept. 4.

About Toby Keith: Toby Keith’s success in singing and songwriting has led the superstar to more than 87 million BMI performances on commercial radio stations worldwide. His first No. 1 smash hit, “Should’ve been a Cowboy,” became the most-played country song of the ‘90s. A viral hit, “Red Solo Cup” is one of the most successful country songs of all time, and its music video has nearly 40 million views to date. Keith’s albums have sold more than 40 million copies, and his tours have drawn more than a million fans each year for a decade straight. His latest single, “A Few More Cowboys,” a track that he wrote and produced, earned Billboard Hot Shot Debut status. He is a well-known humanitarian, and this year’s Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic raised $1.175 million to aid sick children and their families in his home state of Oklahoma. Beyond that, Keith is a regular performer for U.S. troops around the world and received the Spirit of the USO Award for his 11 USO tours to date.

About 3 Doors Down: Formed in 1995, Grammy Award-nominated multiplatinum Mississippi rock band 3 Doors Down consistently captivates audiences worldwide. The quintet’s many accolades include selling 16 million albums globally, receiving three Grammy nominations, and winning two American Music Awards. Their debut, The Better Life, became certified six-times RIAA platinum in 2000 and was fueled by the success of juggernaut hit “Kryptonite.” This was followed by 2002’s sophomore album, Away from the Sun, which went triple-platinum and saw similar success with “When I’m Gone” and “Here Without You.” 2005’s platinum Seventeen Days and 2008’s 3 Doors Down each earned No. 1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200, while Time of My Life landed at No. 3 in 2011. Ignited by the single “In The Dark,” 3 Doors Down unleashed their sixth full-length album, Us and the Night, which debuted in the top 10 on the Billboard Top 200 in 2016.

About Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons: Frankie Valli, who came to fame in 1962 as the lead singer of The Four Seasons, is hotter than ever in the 21st century. Thanks to the volcanic success of the Tony-winning musical Jersey Boys, which chronicles the life and times of Frankie and his legendary group, such classic songs as “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Rag Doll,” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” are all the rage all over again. With the play in its 11th blockbuster year on Broadway, and many other casts performing Jersey Boys nightly from Las Vegas to London, the real Frankie Valli is also packing venues around the world. Frankie has toured England, Australia and New Zealand, in addition to keeping up his busy schedule in the U.S.

In other Grandstand news, special guest Carlene Carter has been confirmed for the previously announced John Mellencamp Grandstand show (Tuesday, Aug. 29). The following 2017 Grandstand shows have already been announced: Nickelback with special guest Daughtry (Thursday, Aug. 24) and Jim Gaffigan (Saturday, Aug. 26). Visit etix.com to purchase tickets. Additional Grandstand artists will be announced periodically throughout the next several months. State Fair fans and music enthusiasts are encouraged to sign up for the State Fair’s e-news at mnstatefair.org to receive concert announcements before tickets go on sale.

Josh Peterson
