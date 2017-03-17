DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Minnesota Leads Nation In Voter Turnout

Haydee Clotter
Mar. 17 2017
Leave a Comment

Minnesota leads the nation once again in voter turnout for a presidential election, according to the Associated Press.

It’s the second consecutive presidential election that the state had the most voters going to the polls, and the eighth time in the past nine presidential elections.

Nonprofit VOTE and the US Election Project compiled the numbers. About 75 percent of eligible voters in Minnesota cast ballots in the 2016 election. Nationwide, about 60 percent of eligible voters went to the polls for the presidential election. That’s up one percentage point from 2012.

The Star Tribune reports experts say same-day voter registration has contributed to high voter participation. Minnesota has had same-day registration since 1974.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Minnesota Begins Early Voting

Posted on Sep. 23 2016 by

Low Turnout For Minnesota Primary In Bemidji

Posted on Aug. 10 2016 by

Terry Tibbetts Named Next White Earth Chairperson

Posted on Jun. 15 2016 by

Search For New Brainerd Mayor

Posted on Nov. 5 2015 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Agnetta Person said

Thank you for the great coverage for such a worthwhile cause, Project Linus help... Read More

triscog said

Thank you for your awesome coverage of Project Linus make a blanket day. It is n... Read More

Gramma Bette said

Hope they don't cut the funding. Think they do good work.... Read More

Parenting Pod said

What a great idea! Thanks for sharing.... Read More

0

Details Emerge Surrounding Bemidji Area Standoff

Additional details surrounding a stand off at a home near Cass Lake have been released by area law enforcement. The Beltrami County
Posted on Mar. 17 2017

Recently Added

Details Emerge Surrounding Bemidji Area Standoff

Posted on Mar. 17 2017

Crow Wing County Trail Closures

Posted on Mar. 17 2017

Recipients Of 50 Historical, Cultural Grants Announced

Posted on Mar. 17 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.