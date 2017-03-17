Minnesota Leads Nation In Voter Turnout

Minnesota leads the nation once again in voter turnout for a presidential election, according to the Associated Press.

It’s the second consecutive presidential election that the state had the most voters going to the polls, and the eighth time in the past nine presidential elections.

Nonprofit VOTE and the US Election Project compiled the numbers. About 75 percent of eligible voters in Minnesota cast ballots in the 2016 election. Nationwide, about 60 percent of eligible voters went to the polls for the presidential election. That’s up one percentage point from 2012.

The Star Tribune reports experts say same-day voter registration has contributed to high voter participation. Minnesota has had same-day registration since 1974.