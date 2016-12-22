DONATE

Head-On Crash Near Pine River

Josh Peterson
Dec. 22 2016
The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting that at least five people were involved in a head-on crash north of Pine River.

Wednesday evening, a 1993 Ford van collided with a 2005 Land Rover shortly after 6:30 p.m. at milepost 62 on Highway 371 north of Pine River.

One individual was airlifted from the scene and another was transported by ambulance. The Minnesota State Patrol has listed five people involved in the crash. Road conditions were wet at the time of the crash. The state patrol has no further information to release at this time.

